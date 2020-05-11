Elizabeth A. Perkins, 89, of Mason, TN passed away May 6th, 2020. She was born April 17th, 1931 in Memphis, TN to the late Ransom and Elizabeth Leech.



Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her children, Al Perkins, Randy Perkins; and her brother, Robert Dudley Leech.



Elizabeth is survived by her children, Donny Perkins (Debbie), Cliff Perkins, Sharon Drewery, Keith Perkins; grandchildren, Mary Perkins Barnes, Crissy Perkins Barnes, Anna Kalani, Christian Perkins, Joseph Perkins, Christina Perkins Morris, Michelle Taylor, Malalie Nicole Perkins Chase, Becky Perkins, Michael Perkins; 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



Due to the COVID restrictions a private service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store