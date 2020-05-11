Elizabeth A. Perkins
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Perkins, 89, of Mason, TN passed away May 6th, 2020. She was born April 17th, 1931 in Memphis, TN to the late Ransom and Elizabeth Leech.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her children, Al Perkins, Randy Perkins; and her brother, Robert Dudley Leech.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Donny Perkins (Debbie), Cliff Perkins, Sharon Drewery, Keith Perkins; grandchildren, Mary Perkins Barnes, Crissy Perkins Barnes, Anna Kalani, Christian Perkins, Joseph Perkins, Christina Perkins Morris, Michelle Taylor, Malalie Nicole Perkins Chase, Becky Perkins, Michael Perkins; 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID restrictions a private service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved