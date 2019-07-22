Elizabeth Ann "Sissy" Barnard passed away on Thursday, July 18th due to heart failure.



A lifelong Memphian she graduated from Southside High School class of 1962 and retired from First Tennessee Bank after 36 years of service. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bartlett. Her character, integrity, and compassion for others were instrumental to those she touched.



She is survived by a brother, Mr. Stephen Murray (Margaret), Daughter Mrs. Angela Jones (Dan), son Jason Barnard, grandchildren Savannah and Scarlett Keough, BriAnna, Lucas, and Rowan Barnard., nephew Kirby Murray( Cassandra), niece Kimberly Kolasa (Jason).



Family and friends will gather on Monday, the 22nd of July from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be on Tuesday, the 23rd beginning at ten o'clock in the morning all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Pastor Michael Blaylock of Calvary Baptist Church will lead the funeral service.



Please send any memorials to .