Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Vanlandingham Caughron Montgomery, 87, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on April 7, 2020. Elizabeth was born to the late Rudolph and Exie Patterson Vanlandingham, February 10, 1933, in Houston, MS. She graduated from Memphis Central High School in 1950.
She married the late Clyde Russell Caughron, Sr. on August 18, 1950, and together they lovingly raised three children, Joyce Bellamy, Brenda South (Kevin), and Clyde Russell Jr. (Colleen), all of Bartlett. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 47 years in 1997 and a sister, Margaret Vanlandingham Story.
She married James Darrell Montgomery on July 17, 1999. For many years, she and Darrell traveled across the United States and abroad. They spent numerous weekends at Pickwick with family and friends, where many unforgettable memories were made around the table and while fishing. Darrell was faithfully by her side through her illness until her passing.
She is survived by seven grandchildren; Brad Bellamy (Amy), Marcus Bellamy (Rubi), Tia South Blansett (Luke), Alexa South Windland (James), Taylor Caughron (Katelyn), Braden Caughron, and Chandler Caughron; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Connie Vanlandingham Eaton of Birmingham, AL, and three stepsons and their families.
Elizabeth worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years at Johnson Sales, Inc, bookkeeper for Caughron Fence and Deck and part-time as a secretary for the Charles Rich Law Firm.
Her greatest accomplishments were maintaining a loving Christian home for her family. She and Russell were charter members of Macon Road Church of Christ and later attended Sycamore View Church of Christ, where she remained a member until her death. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, and gracious host for numerous gatherings. She served many years in the organization Freed-Hardeman Associates. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories and a legacy in her children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The service will be for family only but will be live-streamed at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Memphis Memory Gardens on Raleigh LaGrange. Those who would like to pay respect at the burial are welcome to join at a distance or drive through. There will be a Celebration of Life for Elizabeth at a later date due to the restrictions we are experiencing at this time.
Memorials may be sent to the , Page Robbins Adult Day Center, 316 Missions Offering at Sycamore View Church of Christ, or to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 13, 2020