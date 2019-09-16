|
Elizabeth "Betty" Sanders Barton, 89, a life long Memphis resident, died on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019.
Born on June 5, 1930, Betty was a daughter of the late Murray and Harriet Gnuse Sanders. She graduated from Messick High School, Class of '48, was crowned Memphis City Beautiful in 1949 and a graduate of Memphis State University where she earned her degree in education.
She was a longtime member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and in recent years River Oaks Reform Presbyterian Church. She was an avid bridge player, a superb cook always hosting the family meals, and was a wonderful grandmother who always enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Barton, son James Bradford Barton. She is survived by two sons Richard Craig (Elizabeth) Barton and Gregory Allen (Tracy) Barton; daughter-in-law Patti Barton; sister Ginger Newsom; grandchildren Christy, Kathleen, Kaitlyn, Frances and Clay; and one great-granddaughter Wells Wilson.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, September 17th from 12:30 p.m. until a celebration of Betty's life begins at 2:00 p.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Rev. Billy Spinks will lead all of the days' services.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 16, 2019