Elizabeth Eleanor Koon
1923 - 2020
Elizabeth Eleanor Koon, 96, passed away September 18, 2020. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on November 9, 1923 and was a teenager on the island when Pearl Harbor was bombed by the Japanese.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Akron Marvin Koon and by her son, Akron Aaron Koon.

She is survived by son, Wade Koon of Memphis; grandchildren, Stacy Michelle Wright of Oxford, Mississippi and Erin Ashley Edwards of Arlington, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Tanner Wright, Addison Wright, Harper Edwards and Brinley Edwards; and a sister, Genevieve Austin of Memphis.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday September 22 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, beginning at 1 p.m. with funeral services conducted at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
