1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Elizabeth Lois "Betty" Puschnig Kolacinski, age 87, resident of the Hickory Withe Community and wife of the late John Lee Kolacinski, departed to Heaven on Friday morning, April 19, 2019, at her residence.



Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019, at Church and Chapel (1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI) from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Service: 1 P.M. with Rev. Joann Rook, Mrs. Kolacinski's daughter, officiating. Interment: Highland Memorial Park to follow.



A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Kolacinski will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Mrs. Kolacinski's home church, Church of the Harvest (14707 Highway 302, Olive Branch, MS 38654).



Betty was born August 14, 1931, in West Allis, Wisconsin, the daughter of Martin Joseph Puschnig and Helen Catherine (Ratz) Puschnig. She graduated West Milwaukee High School and attended college classes in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was married over 50 years to her loving husband, John Lee Kolacinski, who preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a longtime resident of Wisconsin before moving to Memphis and later to Hickory Withe. Known affectionately as "Ms. Betty", she was a member of Church of the Harvest in Olive Branch, MS. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord, family, church, friends and her country. She enjoyed music, sewing, crocheting and was a gifted crafter. She will be remembered for being very generous, a hard worker with a wild sense of humor, a loving compassionate heart and a beautiful smile.



Mrs. Kolacinski is survived by three daughters, Sharon Lee Griese (Kenneth) of Sussex, WI, Joann Rook of Hickory Withe, TN, Nancy Jean Walker (Darren) of Milwaukee, WI; two sisters, Dolores Ashcroft, Helen Lundquist of West Allis, WI; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and many family members and friends.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene May Rogers; her son-in-law, John D. Rook; and her grandson, Robert Dale Griese.



The family wishes to extend a Special Thanks to the many friends and family members who prayed, encouraged and helped the family in so many ways during this time. Their loving hearts, deeds, and expressions will forever be remembered and cherished.



They requested memorials be directed to the Church of the Harvest, 14707 Hwy 302, Olive Branch, MS 38654. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 24, 2019