Obituary Flowers Elizabeth Williford Nelson Ruffin Smith, known as Betty, died in Memphis on March 10, 2019.



She was the daughter of Elizabeth Williford Nelson and Joseph Henry Nelson. She was 88.



Betty graduated from The Hutchison School and Vassar College and was grateful for her education which opened wide vistas for her. Betty's great interests were reading, nature, travel and her church. She had many happy times sailing and swimming at Pickwick Lake. Family was Betty's bedrock. She was devoted to and took great delight in her three daughters, six much-loved grandchildren, and her sister. She was especially close to her nieces and nephews as well as many cousins and dear friends. Particularly meaningful to her was the work she did with her husband, Dr. Herbert Smith, in The Art is Conscious Living classes at the Meeman Center Rhodes College.



Before she was struck by transverse myelitis in 2010 she enjoyed playing tennis with her friends, hiking, biking, and gardening. After being disabled she was helped by water aerobics and her friends in the classes.



Betty was predeceased by her parents, her first husband David Allen Ruffin Jr. and her second husband Herbert Warren Smith Jr.



Betty leaves her three daughters Elizabeth Ruffin Escher(Al) of Steamboat Springs, CO, Jane Allen Ruffin of Counce, TN, and Patricia Smith Bowman(Scott) of St. Helena, Island, South Carolina; three granddaughters, Kristen Nelson Escher, Lauren Elizabeth Smith, Caroline Resop-Bowman(Alex); three grandsons, Eric Neel Escher, Sam Decatur Preston(Julie) and Stephen Lucas Smith. She leaves her sister, Jane Nelson Henning(Standish) of Madison, Wisconsin, two sisters-in-law, Jane Smith Garces of Austin, Texas and Suellyn Scott Ruffin(Stan) of Memphis and her beloved nieces and nephews.



Betty leaves caring neighbors, Bob and Liza Kirk, and John and Janis Kimbrough. She leaves a very good friend and caregiver, Lula Terry.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Balmoral Presbyterian Church, 6413 Quince Road, in Memphis, TN.



