Ellen Holloway died Saturday, January 25th after a long illness. She was born in North Adams, Massachusetts and lived most of her life in Memphis, Tennessee where she graduated from St. Agnes Academy. She was voted wittiest in her class. She attended Memphis State College and was a career employee at Tennessee Bank until she was disabled after a serious car accident.
Ellen loved music especially old time rock and roll and attended concerts as often as she was able. She was especially fond of the Todd Rungren band. Ellen also liked early bird bowling at Poplar Plaza Lanes. She was always generous to any one in need and loved talking and laughing with everyone she met.
Ellen is survived by her sisters Kathleen Brotherton of Little Rock, Arkansas, Margaret Hares of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Miriam Loewenberg of Potomac, Maryland and brothers John Holloway of Louisville, Kentucky and Kevin Holloway of Memphis. She was predeceased by her parents Margaret Horan Holloway and William James Holloway, her brother William Holloway, Jr. and sister Patricia Regenold.
A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, January 31st at 10 AM.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 31, 2020