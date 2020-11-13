Ellen Odell Ackermann

1937 – 2020

, age 83, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, and wife of the late John Willis Ackermann, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020, at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar, Tennessee.Ellen was born June 28, 1937, in Hardeman County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Sherman M. Hornbuckle and Lena Mae Chiles Hornbuckle. She received her education in the Hardeman County Public School System and was employed as a taxi driver for Veterans Cab Company before her retirement. She was married January 13, 1993, to John Willis Ackermann and had been a resident of the Oakland area for 37 years. Ellen was a member of Oakland Church of Christ and enjoyed music, driving and being a singer.Mrs. Ackermann is survived by her son, Mr. Jeff Gibson (Simone) of Lecanto, FL; her sister, Joy Dacus of Somerville, TN; her brother, James Hornbuckle (Sandra) of Shelbyville, TN; three granddaughters, Melissa Hartman, Tammy McKnight (David) and Jisele Devai; two great-grandchildren, Ashley Posey (Joel) and Sam Hartman (Krystal); and five great-great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Karmen, Gracyn, Kali and Oaklen.She was preceded in death by her husband who died December 8, 2004, John Willis Ackermann; her parents, Sherman and Lena Hornbuckle; and her daughter, Dell Thompson.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeff Gibson, David McKnight, Sam Hartman and Joel Posey.