Visitation 10:00 AM Independent Presbyterian Church 4738 Walnut Grove Rd. Memphis , TN View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Independent Presbyterian Church 4738 Walnut Grove Rd. Memphis , TN View Map

Send Flowers Share This Page Email July 2, 2019, at the age of 84, Elliot Crawford Street reached the end of his valiant race and went to be with the Lord. An impressive athlete and lover of all types of sport, Crawford was born in Centerville, Mississippi to Doris Amelia Crawford and Thomas Norwood Street. His days, spent at Rose Hall, playing with cousins and siblings, under warm southern sunshine turned a small boy into a consummate athlete. It was here, under the devoted tutelage of his Bible loving grandmother, that yielded a God-fearing, Christian man.



After a family move to Memphis, Tennessee, Crawford went to Whitehaven High School and played baseball against Elvis Presley. Because of Crawford's success in multiple sports he went on to play football, baseball and run track as a Southwestern Lynx (Rhodes), lettering in all three. When his grandmother said, "you better go get that Tommye Carnes", Crawford left his coaching job at McCallie School, drove to the Mississippi Delta, and claimed his bride and teammate. After 54 years together Tommye has never left his side, and was with him when he went to be with the Lord.



Through the years to come Crawford's team grew when his daughters Amelia Carnes Street (Carkuff) and Mari Elliot Street (Dorrill) joined the Street team. And, as any good coach would, he taught his children right from wrong, to love the Lord and to "keep your eye on the ball". Crawford approved when his youngest daughter, Mari Elliot, married John Dorrill, as the team now had a ringer.



Crawford's greatest joy was his grandchildren. In the last month of his life he sat behind home plate and watched his grandson, Jed Dorrill, hit a double while his granddaughter, Carnes Dorrill, sat with him, calling the play. Carnes, when asked if she wanted to take ballet a second time, responded "I really just want to kick some balls". His granddaughter didn't fall far from the tree.



Football to baseball, soccer to softball, golf, dirt bikes, racquetball and dog shows, Crawford loved sports. Spectator or competitor, Crawford enjoyed being active and engaged. With this understanding, it is with joy that Crawford's family celebrates that he has gone on to claim the eternal prize and is once again playing with beloved family and worshiping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Services will be Monday,July 8, 2019 at Independent Presbyterian Church, 4738 Walnut Grove Rd. Memphis, Tennessee.

Visitation at 10:00 am

Funeral at 11:00 am

Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery Published in The Daily Memphian on July 8, 2019