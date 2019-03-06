Resources More Obituaries for Eloise Ragsdale Mays Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eloise Ragsdale Mays

1920 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Eloise Ragsdale Mays died at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was 99.



Eloise was a fourth generation Memphian. She was born on February 7, 1920, the daughter of Dr. William Egbert Ragsdale and Ellen Louise Moore Ragsdale and the granddaughter of William Peter Ragsdale and Ann Williamson Ragsdale and of Samuel Lewis Moore and Louisa Hach Moore.



Eloise was a sickly baby who became a strong woman. She was a juvenile athlete who enjoyed golf and tennis for most of her life. She attended Mississippi State College for Women and was graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She did graduate work in hospital dietetics in Boston and San Francisco. During World War II, Eloise was a lieutenant in the United States Army. She met her future husband, Major Samuel Hardwicke Mays, in France in 1945. Sam was also from Memphis. After a four-month courtship, they were married in Berlin in August. They were together for 50 years until Sam died in 1995.



Eloise loved to serve others. She was a member of many civic and charitable boards and was a leader in many organizations. No task was too small for her. She took special pleasure in her time as President of the Memphis Symphony League and a member of the board of the Memphis Orchestral Society. That was when she "slipcovered the stove."



In her last years, she particularly enjoyed her movie group, her poetry group, and her study club. Eloise was a devout Christian. She and Sam were charter members of Christ United Methodist Church, where she belonged for 65 years. She was the vocal senior member of the Logos Sunday School class. Eloise cherished her friends and held them close. She loved all people and accepted them as they were. She hated narrowness, prejudice, and cant. She used to say, "you know you're getting older when both of your children are on Medicare." On her last morning, she was still giving orders. We loved her so much.



Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her grandparents, her sister Marjorie Ann Ragsdale Cleveland, her brother Dr. William E. Ragsdale, Jr., and her grandson Cooper Yerger Robinson, III, who was known as Cy.



She is survived by a daughter Melissa Ellen Mays Robinson and her husband Cooper Y. Robinson, Jr.; a son, Samuel H. Mays, Jr.; a granddaughter Abbay Louise Robinson Milnor and her husband Warren G. Milnor; a grandson Samuel Hart Robinson and his wife Laura W. Robinson; and seven great grandchildren, Warren Gibson Milnor, Jr., Eloise Ragsdale Milnor, John Thomas Fargason Milnor, II, Robert Griggs Robinson, William Ware Robinson, Samuel Hardwicke Robinson, and Henry Hart Robinson.



Eloise donated her body to the Genesis Foundation. There will be a memorial service at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the Sanctuary at Christ United Methodist Church, 4488 Poplar, with a reception afterward in the church parlor.



The family asks that you give any memorials to or to the Cy Robinson Scholarship Fund at Christ Methodist Day School, 411 South Grove Park, Memphis, TN 38117.



The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the Name of the Lord. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 6, 2019