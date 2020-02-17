|
Elsa Dorothy Ciarloni, 87, passed away at her home February 16, 2020.
She was a graduate of Treadwell High School in 1950. Mrs. Ciarloni was a parishioner and organist at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett and later at St. Francis of Assisi in Cordova. She lived with a strong faith and dedication, she had a colorful personality and a zest for life, that included a love of flowers, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Leonard Ciarloni; daughters, Barbara Ciarloni Killian (John) and Dorothy "Baby" Lane (Alan); sons, Hank Ciarloni (Sherrie) and David Ciarloni (Amy); grandchildren, Clayton Ciarloni (Alicia), Lauren Ciarloni, Sarah Ciarloni, Diana Lane and Davis Lane and a great-granddaughter, Clara Ann Ciarloni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 8151 Chimney Rock Blvd. Cordova, Tennessee. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to Mass. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. At the conclusion of gravesite services the family will have a reception for family and friends at the Parkside Event Center at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers gifts in memory of Mrs. Ciarloni may be offered to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or the Catholic .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 17, 2020