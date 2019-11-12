|
Elsie Keeton Greene Burkhart, 98, of Memphis, passed away peacefully at Kirby Pines Estates on November 9, 2019. She was born on October 15, 1921, in Memphis and grew up in the Cooper-Young neighborhood. She attended Seventh-Day Adventist school and church. Her father was a bookkeeper with the Frisco Railroad and her mother was a homemaker and a devoted Christian.
Elsie was preceded in death by Donald Allen Keeton, Edward S. Greene and J. Arthur Burkhart, her stepdaughters, Barbara Burkhart Blades (Charles) and Becky Burkhart Thomas (Bobby), and her step-grandson, Jamie Saunders.
She is survived by her son, D. Allen Keeton, Jr. (Jeanne) of Germantown and their three children [Sara Labarre (Glenn), Don Keeton III (Julia) and Anna Keeton] and three great grandchildren, and stepdaughter Edith Ann Greene Saunders of Port St. Lucie, FL and step-granddaughter [Sharon Dauchot (Robert)] and step-great grandson, and stepchildren and step-grandchildren belonging to Barbara Blades and step-granddaughter (Jessica Lumpkin) belonging to Becky Thomas.
Elsie was a member of Second Presbyterian Church since 1950, when she and Don transferred membership from First Presbyterian Church, Memphis. She loved the Lord and was blessed to have so many friends at 2PC where she especially enjoyed the Caring Circle, whose goal is to help home-bound church members, and 69 years as a member of the Chapel SS Class.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14th at Kirby Pines Estates, a retirement community in Memphis. Visitation will start at 10:30 with the service at 11AM in the Performing Arts Center, second floor at the Kirby Pines main (columned) building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, the Kirby Pines Library or a .
The family wishes to express great appreciation to the Kirby Pines staff (wonderful care), Elsie's faithful sitters (Avis Qualls, Darlene Covington and Bobbie Robertson), and the Crossroads Hospice staff, all friends as well as caretakers.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 12, 2019