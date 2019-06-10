|
Elsie Thigpen McLemore, 75, of Cordova, TN passed away June 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William Prince McLemore, Sr.; her son, Charles "Charvey" Christopher McLemore (Elizabeth); her step-son, William Prince McLemore, Jr.; sisters, Kathryn Ann Thigpen Thomas, and Allie Louise Thigpen Tapp.
Memorials may be made to Advent Presbyterian Church, 1879 N. Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38016.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, June 12th at 2:00 pm at Advent Presbyterian Church, 1879 N. Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN 38016. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019
