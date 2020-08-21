1939 – 2020, age 81, resident of Covington, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020 at her residence.Elva was born April 8, 1939 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late George Ira Stainback and Elma Ruth Henley Stainback. She graduated from Messick High School in Memphis in 1957 and was employed as a nursing assistant for many years before her retirement. Elva was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in the District 15 Community of Fayette County and will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend.Mrs. Stanford is survived by her daughter, Linda Anne Dunavant of Henning, TN; her son, Richard D. Dunavant (Vicki) of Broken Arrow, OK; her brother, Floyd Stainback of Memphis, TN; fifteen grandchildren, Heather Fifer, Amanda Dunavant, Randle Turley, Kasandra Mason, Kandace Turley, Charles Anthony, Katrina Boone, Jessica Dunavant, Bryan Morgan, Ryan Morgan, Tiffany Dunavant, Kristie Thompson, Brett Dunavant, Ericka Warren and Ricky Dunavant; twenty-nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eddie Dunavant; her second husband, John Stanford; her daughter, Kathy Sue Turley; two sons, Timothy Darrell Dunavant and Eddie Ronald Dunavant; her sister, Athena Paralee Stainback; and her brother, George Ira Stainback, Jr.