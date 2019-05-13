Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Elzie Price Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elzie Crawford Price Jr.

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Elzie Price

1943 – 2019

Elzie Crawford Price, Jr., age 76, resident of Williston and husband of Elaine Reeves Price, departed this life Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



A gathering of family members and friends of Mr. Price will be from 4 to 6 P.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Elzie was born January 15, 1943, in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Elzie Crawford Price, Sr. and Lillian Marie Day Price. He received his education at Fayette County High School and was married December 27, 1961, to the former Elaine Barbara Reeves. He was a lifelong resident of the Fayette County area and employed as a plumber, electrician, and a master mechanic before his retirement in 1998 after 40 years. Elzie was a member of Williston Baptist Church and enjoyed outdoor activities that included hunting and fishing.



Mr. Price is survived by his wife, Elaine Reeves Price of Williston, TN; two sons, Ronald Allen Price of Williston, TN, Dennis Wayne Price (Robbie) of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Sandra Jones (Larry) of Parsons, TN, Onieta Shearin (Mike) of Bolivar, TN; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the , c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or the , 2170 Business Center Drive, Suite 1, Bartlett, TN 38134.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries