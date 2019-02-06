|
Emily Marie Harris, 81, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was retired after more than 30 years with Schering Plough and a member of Germantown Baptist Church. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dempsey. She is survived by their son Keith Harris (Tiffany), and three grandsons, Cooper, Avery, and Brooks Harris. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time at 2 pm, on Saturday, February 9, 2109, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown PKY Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 7, 2019
