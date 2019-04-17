Resources More Obituaries for Eric Parker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eric Louis Parker

Obituary Flowers Eric Louis Parker, age 37, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.



Eric was a proud owner of Electri-Com, an electric and communications supply company. He was an avid outdoorsman known for his compassion and care and for being a very great friend to everyone he knew.



Eric is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Terry Parker; His beloved pets, Rocky, Boots, and River; Parents, Howard and Cindy Parker; Brother, Brandon Parker (Sarah); Sister Bethany Addison; Grandparents, Lanita Kemp and Bobbie Parker; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and friends.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ward Kemp and Louis Ward Parker.



The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18th from 5 - 9 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 19th at 2 PM, also at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made in Eric's memory to the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries