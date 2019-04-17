Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Louis Parker

Obituary Flowers

Eric Louis Parker Obituary
Eric Louis Parker, age 37, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Eric was a proud owner of Electri-Com, an electric and communications supply company. He was an avid outdoorsman known for his compassion and care and for being a very great friend to everyone he knew.

Eric is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Terry Parker; His beloved pets, Rocky, Boots, and River; Parents, Howard and Cindy Parker; Brother, Brandon Parker (Sarah); Sister Bethany Addison; Grandparents, Lanita Kemp and Bobbie Parker; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ward Kemp and Louis Ward Parker.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18th from 5 - 9 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 19th at 2 PM, also at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eric's memory to the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.