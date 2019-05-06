Essie Hager Brown, age 93, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Essie was born on January 12, 1926. She was the widow of the late Lt. Col Jesse C. Brown, who passed away in 2006. Essie was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory W. Brown who passed in 2008.



She is survived by her son, Jesse C. Brown Jr. (Jeanne), her two grandsons; Curtis R. Brown and Gregory W. Brown Jr. (Alexandria), two great-grandsons; Chance Harrison Brown and Jesse Dicenso Brown, and one great-granddaughter, Aria Dicenso Brown.



Essie was a lifelong member of Church of Christ; At her death, she was a member of the Germantown congregation. She grew up attending the Union Avenue Church of Christ. Essie loved her family, flowers, teaching Sunday school, and the University of Memphis basketball.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133 with a funeral service to follow as well as a reception from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Essie may be offered to St. Jude.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Brown family. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 6, 2019