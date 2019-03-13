Resources More Obituaries for Esther Bendush Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Esther Bendush

1921 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Esther Bendush, a former resident of Whiteville, died Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, in Laguna Niguel, California. She was 97 years old.



Mrs. Bendush was born Esther Mathis in Whiteville on November 14, 1921. She graduated from Whiteville High School and soon after began working in Memphis where she met her future husband, Bill Bendush. Bill was stationed in Memphis during World War II and after his discharge, they were married in Hernando, Mississippi on August 1, 1946. After their marriage they, along with Esther's mom, Drucillar Melton, moved to Aurora, Illinois, which was Bill's home.



Esther and Bill lived in Aurora for 40 years. They raised a son, also a Bill, and enjoyed their time with Bill's large family and their circle of friends. Esther worked for many years at Western Electric. They also enjoyed their regular visits to Tennessee, so it was no surprise that when they both retired, they returned. They moved back to the farm on which Esther grew up in Whiteville. Esther loved tending to her beautiful flower garden and spending time with her many, many friends in the area. They both were active members of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. After Bill's death in 2009. Esther lived on the farm and maintained it by herself for another three years. Bill and Esther were married for 63 years.



In 2012, Esther moved to Southern California to be near her son, Bill, his wife, Sophie, and her granddaughters, Allison and Polly, and their families. She was blessed to have three great-grandchildren and they were blessed to have her in their lives.



In addition to her parents and husband, Esther was preceded in death by her two sisters, Ossie and Polly.



Graveside Services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Melrose Cemetery in Whiteville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Main Chapel in Somerville.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, Attention: Mildred Shumaker, 317 Mt. Pleasant Road, Whiteville, TN 38075.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 13, 2019