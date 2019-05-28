Etta Ruth Savage

1944 – 2019

'Tis grace that brought her safely through life, and that has led her home. Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Etta Ruth Savage peacefully passed on Saturday, May 25, 2019.



A graveside service for Mrs. Savage will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Bethany Cemetery in Eads. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Etta Ruth was born July 18, 1944, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Ernest Cullen Bryan and Vivian Bryan. She was a graduate of Collierville High School and was married June 1, 1962, to Ronald Savage. She was a member of Bethany Christian Church in Eads and enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, reading and playing with her grandchildren.



Mrs. Savage is survived by her husband, Ronald Earl Savage of Eads, TN; three daughters, Diana Lynn Savage Hulsey (Chessley) of Brighton, TN, Debra LaBarreare (Mike) of Eads TN, Dana Louise Savage Harlan (Gary) of Tishomingo, MS; her son, Tim Savage (Shanon) of Oakland, TN; her sister, Sylvia Jane Morris (Bob) of Somerville, TN; her brother, Gary Curtis Bryan (Jenny) of Eads, TN; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Zac LaBarreare, Cole Harlan, Mike LaBarreare, Chessley Hulsey, Gary Harlan, Jason Bryan, Shawn Morris, and Bryan Hulsey.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 28, 2019