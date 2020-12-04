Eugene G. Rhodes, 92, died on November 29.



He was the son of Benjamin and Beulah Rhodes of Oil City, PA. After time in the Navy, Gene graduated from Penn State in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Talon Zipper (Meadville PA) and Corning Glass (Bradford PA and Raleigh NC) in engineering, production, and sales management. He received his PE and a patent for glass capacitor processes. He then opened Dunhill Personnel of Memphis and never failed to have an award-winning office.



Gene and first wife, Faye Ames, were happily married for 44 years. After being Faye's champion caregiver in her battle with terminal cancer, Gene met and married Pattye Croft. They enjoyed 24 wonderful years. Gene said he was "so blessed to have two terrific wives in one lifetime!" Pattye and Gene enjoyed Central North and the Church at Kirby Pines, RV'g, sailing, Rummy and Domino's. Gene had terrible short-term memory, but high IQ. Knowing how to win Rummy and Domino's was in the long-term category! Gene had a great sense of humor and he loved to converse with and encourage people.



Gene modelled the Heavenly Father to his family by his encouragement, protection, provision, and wisdom. Gene loved and faithfully attended the 6AM AMEN Bible Study at Second Presbyterian Church. Gene trusted the Lord Jesus Christ: His death, for the forgiveness of his sins, His resurrection, for the assurance of God's welcome into the New Heavens and Earth.



He leaves behind his beloved wife, Pattye, whose amazing love for Christ and Gene was evidenced by her constant and faithful caregiving through the many challenges of Gene's Alzheimer's. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Jane Rhodes, his children, Lisa Dilley (Jim), Michael Rhodes (Gay), his stepchildren, Preston Croft (Jackie) and Lynne Shields (Jerry). Gene has four grandchildren, Michael Rhodes (Rebecca), Katie Davidson (Brantley), Emily Dilley, and Jennifer Dilley. He has five great grandchildren: Isaiah, Ames, Nova, and Jubilee Rhodes, and Waverley Davidson, and amazing nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.



There will be a private family funeral.



We are grateful for the frontline caregivers at Kirby Pines.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ Community Health Services, the Neighborhood Christian Center, or Second Presbyterian Church Foundation.

