Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
8151 Chimney Rock Blvd
Cordova, TN
View Map
Eugene Thomas "Gene" Coradini Jr. Obituary
Eugene Thomas "Gene" Coradini, Jr. passed away on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at the age of 70.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Nan Conner Coradini. He is also survived by his children, Danielle Coradini Baxter of Cordova, TN, Geno Coradini and wife Heather Coradini of Allen, TX and Coley Coradini of Memphis, TN. Gene had six grandchildren: Scott, Allie and Gracie Baxter of Cordova, TN and Geno, Nick and Anthony Coradini of Allen, TX.

Gene was a native Memphian, a 1967 graduate of Memphis Catholic High School for Boys, a 1971 graduate of Memphis State University and owner of Coradini Fine Jewelers.

Visitation was held at Memphis Funeral Home located at 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119 on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 between 5:00 and 7:00 pm CDT. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church located at 8151 Chimney Rock Blvd, Cordova, TN 38016 on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at 10:00 am CDT.

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be given to of Memphis in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 7, 2019
