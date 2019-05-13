Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Funeral service 3:00 PM St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral 700 Poplar View Map Resources More Obituaries for Eulah Clarke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eulah Marie Clarke

1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Eulah Marie Clarke was born in Washington, DC on December 19, 1925, to Carlton and Eulah Clarke. At an early age, the family moved to Detroit, MI where she received her education in the Detroit Public Schools. She completed both her Bachelors and Master Degrees in education at Wayne State University.



Eulah worked in the Detroit Public Schools for a period of time before joining the Department of Defense Dependent Schools. She first worked in Okinawa Japan, teaching third grade, which she enjoyed. Her second assignment was in Germany where she taught at the Kitzingen Elementary School in Kitzingen West Germany. After working for a number of years in Germany, Eulah went back to Okinawa, where she taught third and later fifth grade at the Kadena Elementary School, until her retirement.



Eulah loved to travel and took advantage of many opportunities to do so. She always knew the history of each place she traveled. She also loved sharing those adventures with others.



In 1996, Eulah decided to move to Memphis, TN, where she reunited with her good friend, Mary Steele, whom she had met in Germany in 1975. In Memphis, Eulah enjoyed attending concerts at the Canon Center where she would hear the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. On Saturdays, she would listen to operas on the radio.



Eulah was a beloved member of St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, where she worshipped and was a friend to many. She knew the history of the Cathedral and loved to share that history with newcomers. She also enjoyed reading scripture lessons during worship, which inspired all who listened to her clear and articulate voice.



Eulah passed away at Methodist University Hospital on May 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulah and Carlton Clarke. Eulah leaves behind both an amazing legacy of love, caring and generosity as well as a host of friends and loved ones who will miss her.



Funeral Services for Eulah will be at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, 700 Poplar Avenue, on Tuesday, May 14 at 3 pm, with a reception preceding at 2 pm. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019