|
|
|
Eunice Thompson Gross of Memphis, Tennessee, died on January 13, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. She was 87 at the time of her death.
Funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 North Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee, with Brother Don Marston officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 -1:00. A private family burial will be at Memphis Memory Gardens. Memphis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Eunice was born on March 27, 1932, to parents, John W. and Lena S. Thompson in Collierville, Tennessee. Her family moved to Desoto County, Mississippi, where she graduated from Hernando High School. She then moved to Memphis where she began her career with Bell South until her retirement 39 years later.
Married to Thomas Garner Gross in 1952, they had two children, Barbara Gross Rogers (Bill) of Corinth, Mississippi, and Phillip Wayne Gross (Vickey) of Arlington, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Jessica Nicole Gross and Coleman Wayne Gross and one great-grandchild Piper Annabelle Gross.
A longtime member of McLean Baptist Church, Eunice moved to Lutheran Village in Raleigh and joined Faith Baptist Church. She was the first volunteer at Saint Francis Hospital Bartlett; in the sewing circle at Faith and enjoyed making baby quilts to donate to and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
She enjoyed her flowers, quilting, embroidery and making gifts for friends. She was a long-time exhibitor of the Mid-South Fair and enjoyed making things with her hands.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 41 years, T. Garner Gross. Survivors include her children and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Cancer Center, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 14, 2020