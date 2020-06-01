Eva Sue Bluestein Fleischer, 80, of Memphis, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Eva was born on Wednesday, November 29, 1939. As a young girl, she was a dancer and often performed in recitals at Ellis Auditorium in Memphis. After graduating from Memphis Central High School, she married and moved with her husband, George Fleischer, to Biloxi, Mississippi, where he was stationed in the military. Upon returning to Memphis, Eva earned a college degree in elementary education from Memphis State University. During that time she also worked in the cash office at Goldsmith's Department Store and later at The Fiddler restaurant in East Memphis. She was also an integral part of Bluestein Catering, her family-owned catering business. For the past 35 years, she worked as a bookkeeper and in various other capacities for the Ted Winestone accounting and legal firm.
Eva was well-known in the community for her extensive volunteer efforts with arts and education groups. For many years she served in volunteer capacities for both the WKNO and Germantown Community Television auctions, the Wonders Exhibition series, Tennessee Shakespeare Company, Poplar Pike Playhouse, as well as other organizations. Eva loved music and especially jazz, and was a regular figure at many concerts throughout the city. She was an avid reader, her favorite artist was Renoir, and she loved to attend musical theatre presentations where she would hum along in the audience to all of her favorite tunes. Eva regularly attended religious services at the Yeshiva of the South.
She will be remembered as a loyal friend and mother to many. She helped guide and nourish many relatives and friends that became like her own family. She loved and cared for everyone, and in her own sweet and selfless manner helped them grow and flourish like the beautiful wisteria plant she so cherished. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Eva is preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Shirley Bluestein. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Fleischer of Memphis, and daughter and son-in-law Amy and Eddie LaVene of Memphis; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Charles and Gaby LaVene of Linden, NJ; a great-granddaughter Shaina Zelda LaVene (Eva's namesake) of Linden, NJ; grandson Randall LaVene of Brooklyn Center, MN; brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Helaine Bluestein of Cordova, TN; brother and sister-in-law Ephraim Frank and Brenda Bluestein of Germantown, TN; many beloved cousins, and countless devoted friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in Memphis on Monday, June 1, at 1 PM.
The family requests that memorials be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 1, 2020.