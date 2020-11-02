Evelyn Stone King

1930 – 2020

, age 89, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.Evelyn was born December 19, 1930 in Sugar Grove, Virginia, the daughter of the late Franklin George Stone and Georgia C. Barker Stone. She graduated high school in 1948 in Sugar Grove and was married June 30, 1950 to Graham R. King. Evelyn was a born-again Christian that taught Sunday School and loved studying her Bible. She enjoyed reading, cooking, camping and always took the time to help anyone in need.Mrs. King is survived by her husband of 70 years, Graham R. King of Somerville, TN; two sons, Graham R. "Nick" King (Renita) of Bartlett, TN and James F. "Jeff" King (Lisa) of Bartlett, TN; his sister-in-law, Virgie Stone of Christiansburg, VA; two grandchildren, Nicholas King (Brittany Rhodes King) and Jennifer King Sage; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia Rhodes, Gracie Rhodes, Addison King, Davis Sage and Garrett King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles E. Stone.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donnie Parks, Kenny Vogt, Garrett King, Davis Sage, Nicholas King and Brian Little.