Evelyn Thweatt Mason, age 90, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Evelyn was born on August 7, 1929, in Paris, MS. She was retired from Nitrex Chemical Company. Evelyn was an active member of Ellendale Baptist Church and WMU.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Mason, her son, Tommy Mason, her daughter, Bev Mason Holley, and her brother, Charles Thweatt.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Tim Mason (Titus), two granddaughters; Michelle Holley, Rachel Mason, two grandsons; Mark Holley (Bethany), Tommy Holley (Gennifer), and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves her six siblings; Curtis Thweatt, Emogene Gibson, Jack Thweatt, Elsie Crites, Dot Barlow, and Bill Thweatt.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with a funeral service at on Monday, June 1, 2020, all to be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133. Interment will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens.
Any memorial donations are requested to be made to Ellendale Baptist Church Missions.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Mason family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 29, 2020.