Evelyn White Stewart, 90, of Memphis, TN passed away on July 25th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy White.

Evelyn is survived by her husband over 60 years, Jim Stewart; her daughters, Lori Stewart, Shannon Stewart; her son Jeff Stewart; and her grandchildren, Alyssa Luibel and Jennifer Stewart.

Family will receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Monday, August 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00am. Burial will be at Reaves Methodist Church Cemetery in Middleton, TN.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 28, 2020.
