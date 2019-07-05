|
Everett Ellis Baskin, Sr., born December 15, 1934, passed away July 2, 2019, at 84 years of age. He leaves a wife of 65 years, Martha Mask Baskin; his children, Marsha Baskin and Susan Holmes (Wes). He was preceded in death by his son, Chip Baskin. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Ashton Long (Trenten), Melissa Romer, Chad Holmes (Katelin), Camille Carter (Brett), Valerie Holmes; 4 great-grandchildren.
He was retired from Layne and Bowler of Tennessee after 46 years of which he traveled the world consulting and educating about municipal water pumps. He also served in the United States Army.
Beloved by many as the father and friend who always had a helping hand and encouraging word for those he recognized as needing it.
Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, July 13th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. His celebration of life will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 5, 2019