Fannie Delugach Notowitz died peacefully at home on September 24, 2019. She was born in Memphis on February 12, 1931.
Fannie went to Snowden School, Central High School, graduated from Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro, VA, and attended the University of Alabama. She was a member of Temple Israel, Hadassah, Salon Circle, and Women of Reform Judaism.
Fannie knew no strangers and was the life of every party. She had no filter and one never knew what she might say in any situation. Fannie and Max loved to travel as well as spending time and fishing at their cabin on Horseshoe Lake.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Max, her parents, Manny and Corinne Delugach, brothers and sister, Don and Jay and Ann Delugach, and her daughter, Lee Gryll. She is survived by her children, Ida Eleazer (Terry), Joshua Notowitz, Daniel Notowitz; son-in-law, Michael Gryll; grandchildren, Andrew Gryll (Shira), Terry Eleazer; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves her nieces and nephew with whom she was close.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers who took such loving care of Max and then Fannie: Lisa Lucy, Rosie Marks, Diane White, Georgia Grandberry, Ernestine West; and more recently Pam Richard and Ethel Flemon. These ladies have enriched and brought comfort to our lives.
Funeral services and burial will be 10:30 am Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Levy-Cooper Chapel in Temple Israel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Israel or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 25, 2019