Fiona Margaret (Martin) Squirrell
1938 - 2020
Fiona Margaret Martin Squirrell, age 82, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Eric J. Squirrell, departed this life Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at her residence.

Fiona was born October 29, 1938, in Essex, England, the daughter of the late Herbert Martin and Margaret MacKenzie Martin. She was married on March 30, 1963, to Eric J. Squirrell who preceded her in death on May 6, 2017. She was employed as a florist at Crucitti's Florist for many years and performed acrobatics for numerous circuses around the world. Fiona had been a resident of Somerville and Moscow for several years and attended Faith Church of God in Somerville. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Squirrell is survived by three daughters, Christine Halmose (Jack) of Sandy Hook, CT, Susan Supliski of Albany, NY and Betty Tassone of Cos Cob, CT; her son, Robert E. Squirrell (Anita) of Moscow, TN; her sister, Andra Smith of New Zealand; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 19, 2020.
