Floy Mae McKinna Edwards, 95, reached her perfect world of heaven October 17, 2019. Born December 2, 1923, she graduated from Whitehaven High School. Her fondest story from high school was when she rode the train to Washington, D.C. with a Red Cross group. She attended a luncheon with Eleanor Roosevelt.
In March 1943, she married the love of her life for 69 years, Eugene John Edwards. They enjoyed each other's company and travels until his death in 2002. Floy was employed in 1955 as a school secretary with the Memphis School System at North Frayser Elementary. She worked until 1979 when the second love of her life came around – grandson, Heath. She received another love in 1985 with second grandson, Ryan.
She and her husband followed both grandsons through multiple seasons and out of town tournaments in sports. She followed grandsons through Christian Brothers High School baseball and football until both grandsons went to college.
In 2011, Floy got the fourth love of her life, great granddaughter Kaylee Mae. Then in 2016 the fifth love, great grandson Kade Edward.
Floy was preceded in death by parents Viola and Charles McKinna, sister, Delores, brother-in-law Melton Maki and nephew Leon Maki.
She is survived by her only daughter, Leslie, son-in-law, Dennis, grandsons, Heath (wife Misty) and Ryan, and by great grandchildren, Kaylee Mae and Kade Edward and nephew Jere Maki (Jean).
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2:00 p.m. all at Ave Maria Chapel, 2805 Charles Bryan Rd, Bartlett, TN 38134.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Ave Maria St. James House and Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 21, 2019