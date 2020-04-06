|
|
|
Floyd Duane Simmons was born on October 29, 1947, to Floyd and Dean Simmons in Little Rock, Arkansas. God called him to his Heavenly Home on April 2, 2020 at the age of 72.
Duane's family moved to Memphis, Tennessee in 1958 so he considered himself a native Tennessean and loved the Memphis Tigers. He attended Overton High School and Memphis State University. During his 50 years in the retail grocery business, he was a store manager for Fred Montesi, Sessell's and Piggly Wiggly, he was also a district manager for Wonder Bread and Bimbo Bakeries. Duane genuinely loved people and made countless friends in all walks of life. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and lived his walk with Him. He was a member of Elliston Baptist Church for 61 years, where he was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Bible Study teacher.
He will be sorely missed by his wife of 48 years, Patsy; his son, Brian and his grandson Braden. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his sister Mary Wanda Wack (Tom) and his sister Paula Perry (Alan), along with many nieces, nephews and special in-laws whom he loved. He fought the good fight and even on his darkest days, he always made us smile.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Family Funeral Care. Services will be live-streamed on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Interment will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mr. Simmons may be offered to Elliston Baptist Church, 4179 Elliston Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38111
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 6, 2020