Floyd Lester Bass, III, better known as Jason, 50, of Memphis, TN transitioned peacefully at home, on Thurs. October 29, 2020 from this life, and is now absent from his body, and present with the Lord. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT to his exemplary father, the late Dr. Floyd L. Bass, Jr. 8 Jul. 1942 - 3 Aug. 2020 and is survived by his one of a kind mother, Dorothy J. Bass 8 Dec. '41.



He leaves behind his beloved gifts from God, his smart and beautiful daughter, Desiree M. Spikes and his intelligent look alike namesake son, Floyd L. Bass, IV "Jalen", his 2 stunning older sisters, Sherry L. Bass and Crystal E. Robinson, and his one and only baby brother David S. Bass; his 9 nieces and nephews whom he adored, Crystal E. Ball, Jasmine D. McKinney, Anthony R. Grant, John A. Robinson, Jr., Tyson S. Worsley, Aliana Bass, Skylar A. Robinson, Landen D. Bass, Sophia I. Bass, and his 5 great nieces and nephews of whom brought him great joy, Rae D. Ball, Navi R. Ball, Raymond Thomas "Cai" Ball, III, Jayla R. McKinney, and Capri M. Ball, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and homies. But deep down, he saw everyone as his brothers and sisters.



After years in ministry, he became enlightened. He was an ardent anointed prophet of God and ordained minister in his street ministry, "Love, Laugh, Live Life Free". Life's obstacles and triumphs gave him the compassion and intuitiveness to advocate for people from all walks of life no matter the situation they were in. He saw them, and they knew, that at least 2 people loved and cared for them, God and Jason.



He attended Columbia College in Missouri and The Technical School Micro Power Computer Institute in New York, majoring in Computer Science. He was extremely technologically savvy and could work his way around any computer system. He fearlessly served his country with great precision of military bearing, both in CONUS and overseas, honorably as a 19 Delta Calvary Scout Sergeant in the United States Army. For many of us he was our very own resident superhero.



Like his father, he was considered a "pretty boy" gifted with an attracting charisma. He was often mistaken for a model. He was a beautiful clean cut, well-manicured man who promoted health and fitness, strong in body and spirit. He was naturally highly skilled in athletics, his body was built for it. His dancing, pop lockin', jookin', & breakdancing kept people mesmerized, whether he was being silly or serious. He lived, for time in the studio with his homeboy Lo and their group "Liquid". His life was art. He was stylish and had a knack for fashion and interior design, which was evident through and through in his daily walk. He was a man of order, organization, and cleanliness.



He had the greatest sense of humor. He made the best sound effects and created the most personalized unique and entertaining phrases and nicknames. His love pierced every soul who crossed his path. He had a passion for the "down home". He could speak the best country slang and eat you under the table with a big hot bowl full of chitins. People would always ponder and wonder and say, there's something about that man with the long white beard.



He loved to emphasize his words & halfway say them, do a quick little dance, & laugh. BNB&CMD, Sherry crazy or insert any name for that matter, what is going on up in here?, propa, can't have nuthin', and der it is, alright den, alright den, alright den, what up home slice?, too easy, doo & doo, who did what and why did they do it?, What's GWYYYN?, mosdef, my name iea Dragonfly Jones, pimpin since been pimpin since been pimpin, what on Eartha Kits back? He always made the women of our family feel beautiful and he'd say, "mane, you look goot!" and it really felt goot, he'd always have a scenario for you to ponder, he even had phrases on the softer side like magical, blessed and safe, magic moments, my heart smiles even when I cry, I see my dad every time I look in the mirror, how dem babies & often, how my babies?, when he'd see his father, he'd say "this is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my whole entire life", Everybody had a thizzle, easy, smoove, or breezy in their name.



He had millions of nicknames that he created throughout the years. Let's see, he had Bahbuh for his mom, Scary Sharry for Sherry, Big Lil Sis, Shawty, and Nisstle for Crystal, V V Dave for David, Bicycle, Bicycular Homicide, and 10 Speed for my dad Mike, DatBoy DatBoy for Jazz's dad Derek, Big John for John, King Rays all caps, no space, with quotation marks in parenthesis ("KINGRAYS") for Raymond, P and Pretty Ricky what they call him for Ricky, Jazzy Dizzle & ZD for Jazz, Twiz or Twizzle for D2, Big Baby Ty, Ne Few for Tyson, CharLE Brown for Daryl, He even had nicknames that he went by like Jaybird, J, Mars, Jason Beason Rowbison, J Money, JB Diesel, J Meister, FLB3, and the Sage.



He spent a lot of time with his first cousins and loved all of his cousins to the moon and back. Butch, Head n Bit, Vanessa, Tunia, Lil George, Carla, AlisaLynn, Melvin Jr., Moneeska, Teedi Weedi, Ooolawees, Bone, Richard, Whip Whip, Stan the Man & Shawn D, Darlene, Pam, Robin, Vanessa, Victoria, Violet, Charissa, Julian, Andrew and a host of other 2nd & 3rd cousins.



He was always offering scriptures and kind words of comfort and insight. Physical touch was his love language. His hugs and warm loving squeezes were unlike any you've ever experienced. They were quite ritualistic in that he'd gently touch pieces of your body, like your back, elbow, wrist, knee, toe, neck, and your whole head, showing that he loved you completely, whether you knew him or not. He'd make fun sound effects that would make you laugh, he might even do a lil dance and he'd say, "you know I love you, are you good, are you ok?". Looking back, I believe he was covering all of us in God's love, protection, and in prayer.



What Jason loved the most and was most proud of, than any other existence aside from God, was his 2 children. Morning, noon, and night, when he awoke, and when he'd be off to bed, these 2 people were on his mind. His pride for them brought him to tears because of who they were, who they are, and who they will become. They were unequivocally loved unconditionally. As a consummate spiritual head and father, when they were infants, he used to consistently hold them in his fatherly, protective, and loving arms, and stand by the window laying hands and fervently praying over them and their lives in the future. Whether you saw and knew him up close and personally or from a distance, one thing you knew is that he loved his children.



You may wonder, why all the custom made phrases, why all the tailor made nicknames, why all the ceremonial squeezes, and what's made this special and unique man who he was? Well, he loved with his whole heart, his whole body, his whole mind, and his whole soul. And he tacked the highest value on every single person whoever crossed his path. It was imperative that he express it and it was his honor and privilege to share this love that God gave him with you. It all goes back to God. He believed that each of us were parts of the body of Christ and he did his best to extend his life and offer Christ to you.



The Bass Family will receive loved ones at the Brantley Funeral Home for a memorial service and repast at 2pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020, 6875 Cockrum Street, Olive Branch, MS 38654. The eulogy will be provided by the adept Bishop Garry L. Tyson, accompanied by his helpmeet, his wife Elder Nicole Tyson. The burial will be at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forrest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN 38125 on a date to be determined.

