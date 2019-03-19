Resources More Obituaries for Fontaine Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fontaine Bruce Moore III

1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Fontaine Bruce Moore, III passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on March 17, 2019, in Memphis, TN.



Born in Nashville on September 25, 1951, to Fontaine Bruce Moore, Jr. and Madeleine Luce Moore, Fontaine was raised and educated in Memphis at PDS, White Station High School, and Memphis University School. As a young man, he was a member of Holy Communion Church and Boy Scouts Troop 291 and participated with his family as an avid hunter and a faithful gardener. He attended college at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and graduated from the University of Memphis with a BS in Finance. After a twenty year career in sales at Wardle and Associates, he retired and pursued his many interests.



He was a twenty-year season ticket holder for the UT Vols football program and a 15-year board member of the Touchdown Club in Memphis. He was a member of the Horseshoe Recreation Club, Chickasaw Country Club, and Bacchus in New Orleans. He was a current member and past Duke of the Luxor Carnival Krewe in Memphis. He was also interested in genealogy and was a member of the Tennessee Historical Society. Consistent with his life of faith, Fontaine was a twenty-five year active member of Christ United Methodist Church.



True to his nature he was a loyal friend, an excellent listener, an encourager, and a ready helper. He will be remembered for his gentle manner and his generous smile.



Fontaine is survived by his sister, Ashley Moore Remmers (John), and his cousins Sarah Whitton (Bill) David Johnston (Sue), Robert Johnston and Peggy Avery Waleri (Dennis).



After a private burial, a memorial service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, March 21st in Christ United Methodist's Wilson Chapel with visitation following the service.



After a private burial, a memorial service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, March 21st in Christ United Methodist's Wilson Chapel with visitation following the service.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to Christ United Methodist Church, Presbyterian Day School, or Memphis University School.