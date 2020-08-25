Frances Kimery

1926 – 2020

, age 94, resident of Brownsville, former resident of Moscow and wife of the late Joe Marvin Kimery, departed this life Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at her residence.Frances was born May 18, 1926, the daughter of Elzie Thompson and Florence Scott Thompson. She received her education in the Fayette County Public School System and was married October 6, 1946 to Joe Marvin Kimery. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker throughout her life. Frances was a longtime resident of Moscow and she enjoyed quilting, sewing, fishing and gardening.Mrs. Kimery is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Lynn of Brownsville, TN and Nita Seago of Kossuth, MS; her son, Bobby Joe Kimery of Mississippi; and fourteen grandchildren, Lacy Thomason, Troy Graves, Lindy Mills, Shawn Seago, Tommy Vaughn, Angie Berry, Bobby Kimery, Jody Kimery, Jason Kimery, Shane Kimery, Chris Kimery, Donnie Logan, Jerry Wayne Logan and Amanda Logan.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Marvin Kimery who died September 16, 1998; her parents, Elzie and Florence Thompson; and her son, Jerry Wayne Kimery.