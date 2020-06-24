We are celebrating the life of Frances Staples Hinton who died at her home in Collierville at the age of 101.



She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Hinton and is survived by her daughters Sara Welch (Bob) of Gainesville Florida, Carolyn Hopper(David)of Murfreesboro Tennessee, and Marion Oliver of Woodstock Georgia; three grandchildren,and eight great-grandchildren.



Since 1936, Mrs. Hinton has been an integral part of the community of Collierville. She was a regular volunteer at Page Robbins Adult Day Center and countless other benevolent causes. She is noted for her ability to convey a special kind of love to individuals in need. She was an active member of Collierville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school to both children and adults for many years. Her mission in life was to serve God by helping others. She certainly accomplished that. She influenced many people over her long and purposeful life.



A private graveside service will be held for family only at Magnolia Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Hinton requested donations to Page Robbins Adult Care Center or Collierville United Methodist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store