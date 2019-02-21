Resources More Obituaries for Frances Weir Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances Kay (Wade) Weir

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Frances Kay Wade Weir, age 71, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of William E. Weir, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, February 19, 2019 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.



A Memorial Service for Mrs. Weir will be held at 4 P.M. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Oakland First Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Moore officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Frances was born February 25, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Frank Douglas Wade and Evelyn Curry Crunk Wade. She was a graduate of White Station High School Class of 1965 and was married December 31, 1988 to William E. Weir. She was employed as a market analyst at Case International Harvester in Memphis for many years and was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church. Frances enjoyed gardening, painting and special times with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



Mrs. Weir is survived by her husband, William E. Weir of Eads, TN; three daughters, Michelle Miller of Eads, TN, Wendy Garavelli (David) of Olive Branch, MS, Tracye Weir of Bartlett, TN; her brother, Frank Wade of Whiteville, TN; her sister, Barbara Hood of Horn Lake, MS; and five grandchildren, Joshua Reid, Elizabeth Berry, John Miller, David Miller and Lukas Weir.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.



