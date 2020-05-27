Frances Fortune Mathewson ascended into God's glory on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Methodist Germantown Hospital as a victim of COVID-19.



She was born on March 17, 1927, on Douglas Avenue, in the Normal Station Community of Memphis as the firstborn child of Aubra and Orpha Forture. She attended Messick School and St. Luke United Methodist Church until 1941, when her family moved to Richmond, CA where she graduated from high school and met the love of her life, Art Mathewson. They married January 21, 1946, living in Beaver Falls, PA where she became a mom on February 23, 1948, giving birth to her firstborn child, Larry. In 1952, they moved to Memphis where Frances lived for the rest of her life as a devoted wife and homemaker, passionately fulfilling her call as a mother. She truly loved her children, her home, her pets, traveling, and enjoying life; living it to the fullest.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art Mathewson; her twin brothers, Lain and Wain Fortune; and her daughter Nancy.



She is survived by her sons: Reverend Larry Mathewson and Cathy of North Richland Hills, TX and Reverends Harry and Debby Mathewson of Memphis; a sister-in-law; Jean Fortune; three nieces and three nephews; her church family of 41 years, Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian and friends she made through her life as a world-wide traveler, square dancer, and neighbor in East Memphis, St. Peter Manor and The Parkview.



Memorials may be given to Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1500 South Perkins Road, Memphis 38117 or Good Samaritans for Animals, 4033 Mary Lee Drive, Memphis 38116.

