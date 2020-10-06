1/1
Frances Sharon Porter
Frances Sharon Porter, 72, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was retired from Jimmy Gray Chevrolet and Baptist Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Porter was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Porter whom she married in 1969; son, Shannon Lee Porter who was born December 8, 1970 and passed away November 23, 2014; parents, Hilsmon Lee Oliver and Frances Stiles Oliver; brother, Davey Lee Oliver. Survivors include her sons, Stephen Porter (Kris) of Walls, MS, Keith Porter (Cindy) of Southaven, MS; sister, Kathy Chappell (Danny) of Counce, TN; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.

Before becoming sick, Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family. She was strong in faith and loved her church and her Lord. She was a detailed person and a hard worker. She loved camping, traveling, the country life, and watching Westerns – especially John Wayne movies. Some of her favorite times were taking rides with her husband before his death.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Abundant Grace Ministries, 9239 E. Holmes Rd., Collierville, TN. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Abundant Grace Ministries with interment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park South.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Abundant Grace Ministries.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 6, 2020.
