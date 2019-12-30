|
|
|
Frances Kitchens Thompson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on December 28, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on January 29, 1940, in Jackson, MS, to Nettie and J.D. Kitchens. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jeff Kitchens.
Frances is survived by her best friend and husband of 61 years, Terry Thompson, and her children, Erin Weglicki (John), Terri Schoonover (Bill), Rob Thompson (Rani), and Lynn Rainey (Patrick). She also leaves her grandchildren, Taylor Weglicki (Brittany Barbee), Matt Weglicki, Catt Weglicki, Morgan Thompson, Wilson Adams (Katherine) and Melanie Adams, a great-granddaughter, Olivia, her brothers, Ed Kitchens (Camilla) and Al Kitchens (Sara), and her sister in law Marlys Kitchens.
Visitation will be 1 pm Thursday, January 2, at Canale Funeral Directors, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown for their care and compassion during her stay there.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 30, 2019