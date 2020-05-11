Or Copy this URL to Share

1939 – 2020

Francis Steven "Frank" Withers, age 80, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, and husband of Cheryl Willis Withers, departed this life Friday, May 10, 2020, at his residence.



Frank was born September 27, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, the son of the late Melvin Withers and Dorothy Lorraine Howe Withers. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Bay of Pigs in Cuba and received his bachelor's degree from Kansas State University. He was employed as a computer analyst for many years and was most recently a resident of Oakland, Tennessee. Frank was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Oakland and enjoyed computers, restoring old cars, and collecting model trains.



Mr. Withers is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl Withers of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Amber Banish, and her husband, Paul of Brentwood, TN; and four grandchildren, Gavin Banish, Cali Banish, Brooke Banish, and Paper Banish.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.



