Frank Stevens of Cordova, TN, was born in Poplar Bluff, MO, on Jan. 4, 1925. He is preceded in death by his parents, C.J. and Mary Gladys Stevens. He grew up in Sikeston, MO, with his two sisters, Martha Mari (predeceased) and Janet Moore of Sikeston, MO.
Frank served during WWII in the Army Air Corps as a radar specialist on B-17 bombers. After the war, he graduated from Kansas University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked in field service for Westinghouse ("We're Making Sure") until his retirement in 1987. A devoted family man, Frank married Mary Ann Lusk of Little Rock, AR, on February 1, 1953, and fathered four children - Mark of Memphis, TN, Cathy (Tom Mills) of Chattanooga, TN, Debra of Phoenix, AZ, and Matt of Burbank, CA. He has one grandchild, Austin Mills of Pittsburgh, PA. Frank was a true Southern gentleman who enjoyed symphonic music, WWII movies, ham radio, coin collecting, and being "Mr. Fix-It" for his family, friends, and neighbors.
Services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2:00 p.m.
"Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 21, 2020