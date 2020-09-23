Frank Paul Palumbo, Jr. was 90 years old when he passed away in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday September 18, 2020. Born at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, New York, Frank is the son of Patricia Li Vigni who immigrated from Palermo Sicily and married Francesco Paolo Palumbo who also immigrated from Palermo Sicily and served in the Navy during World War I. His father died when Frank was 4 months old. His single mother raised Frank and his older brother Joe in Brooklyn, New York until she remarried in 1943. Frank graduated Lafayette High School in Brooklyn where he played varsity football. He received a football scholarship to Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas where he participated in varsity sports as a member of the wrestling team and quarterback, punter and kicker for the Arkansas State University Red Wolves while studying Engineering. While attending Arkansas State, he met the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Betty Ann Campbell from Jonesboro. After College he relocated to Memphis to start his family with Betty Ann.



He started working as an engineering draftsman for the City of Memphis Engineering Division. As the city progressed and the city's growth accelerated in the 50s and 60s, he participated in numerous major municipal projects that are still serving the Memphis community today. He worked for the City of Memphis until he formed Frank Palumbo & Associates Professional Engineering Firm in 1964. He grew his engineering firm to provide Civil Engineering services for major residential and commercial projects throughout Memphis area. In 1972 Frank was recruited by then Memphis Mayor Wyeth Chandler to serve the Memphis community as Public Works Director and City Engineer. Frank accepted the challenge and sold his Engineering business. During his tenure as Director of Public Works he took aggressive steps to modernize the City infrastructure to address the anticipated growth of the city and better serve the community. After his second tenure with the City of Memphis in 1976, he again formed Frank Palumbo & Associates to provide Professional Civil Engineering services to the community. His entrepreneurial enthusiasm and passion for Engineering motivated him to continue his Engineering practice until he retired at 88 years old in 2018. His leadership skills and zeal for community service led him to become involved in numerous professional and civic organizations. He is a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. He is a life member of the Engineers Club of Memphis where he participated as President for several years, a life member and fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, life member of American Public Works Association, National Society of Professional Engineers. He is predeceased by his parents Pietrina and Francesco, his brother Joe Palumbo of Staten Island, New York one of his three daughters Patricia Ann and his granddaughter Heather.



He leaves his wife Betty Ann and four of their five children Frank Paul Palumbo III, Christopher Allen Palumbo (Janet) of Greenville, South Carolina, Cynthia Wright (Jay) and Donna Pierotti (Andy).



His grandchildren Richard Palumbo (Karen) of Jacksonville Florida, Rachel Palumbo of Knoxville, Tennessee, Lydia Palumbo of Greenville South Carolina, Logan Palumbo (Brittany), Paige Lee, Anna Graham (James), Drew Pierotti (Tricia), Caroline Pierotti, Holly Ahlbin (Jon) of Huntsville, Alabama, Tyler Wright (Lindsay) and great grandchildren Kenzie Lee, Dean Palumbo, Olivia Palumbo, James Ahlbin and Jacob Ahlbin, Conner Jones and Ava Perry.



A visitation for Frank will be held Tuesday, September 22 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. The funeral mass will be held Wednesday, September 23 from 1:30 PM at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 S. White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117. A graveside service will follow the service Wednesday, September 23 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store