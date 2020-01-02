|
Fred Andrew Bihler (94) of Collierville, Tennessee, passed away on October 31, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville. Born January 17, 1925, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. At an early age, Mr. Bihler discovered an interest in radios from one of Guglielmo Marconi's employees in nearby Roselle Park, NJ. Mr. Bihler served as a Navy Radio Technician during World War II when RADAR was in its infancy. After he served in the Navy, Mr. Bihler worked for Elizabethtown Gas Company for forty years.
Mr. Bihler was married to Marie (nee) Capecci for 61 years until her passing in 2009. Mr. Bihler is survived by his sons, Christopher and Gary Bihler, granddaughters Kristin Bihler, Jennifer Anders and her husband William Anders, two great-grandchildren Ginger and Liam Anders. Fred is also survived by his brother Joseph Bihler, his wife Joan, as well as his brother-in-law George Capece, his wife Maureen, nieces and nephews.
Affectionately known as "Buster," he will be forever remembered by family and friends as happy and smiling and for always being there in times of need and giving his all to help.
A memorial service and funeral will be held on January 7, 2020 at the West Tennessee Veterans State Cemetery in Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in his memory to .
