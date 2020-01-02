Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Bihler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Andrew Bihler


1925 - 2019
Send Flowers
Fred Andrew Bihler Obituary
Fred Andrew Bihler (94) of Collierville, Tennessee, passed away on October 31, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville. Born January 17, 1925, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. At an early age, Mr. Bihler discovered an interest in radios from one of Guglielmo Marconi's employees in nearby Roselle Park, NJ. Mr. Bihler served as a Navy Radio Technician during World War II when RADAR was in its infancy. After he served in the Navy, Mr. Bihler worked for Elizabethtown Gas Company for forty years.

Mr. Bihler was married to Marie (nee) Capecci for 61 years until her passing in 2009. Mr. Bihler is survived by his sons, Christopher and Gary Bihler, granddaughters Kristin Bihler, Jennifer Anders and her husband William Anders, two great-grandchildren Ginger and Liam Anders. Fred is also survived by his brother Joseph Bihler, his wife Joan, as well as his brother-in-law George Capece, his wife Maureen, nieces and nephews.

Affectionately known as "Buster," he will be forever remembered by family and friends as happy and smiling and for always being there in times of need and giving his all to help.

A memorial service and funeral will be held on January 7, 2020 at the West Tennessee Veterans State Cemetery in Memphis, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in his memory to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -