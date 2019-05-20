Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Fred Morton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred McClelland Morton Jr.

1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Fred McClelland Morton, Jr. was called home to be with the Lord May 18, 2019.



He was born August 26, 1922, and graduated from Central High School in 1940 and Memphis State University in 1946. In 1942 he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He graduated from Officer Candidate School, served in combat in Okinawa with the 1st Marine division. In 1950 he was recalled to active duty during the Korean conflict for two years and received a letter of commendation from the Korean Marine Corp. He retired from the US Marine Corp Reserve in 1964 with 24 years reserve service as a Lieutenant Colonel.



He held a franchise with School Pictures Inc. for 27 years; he was involved with school photography, senior portraits, and yearbooks.



A member of 2nd Presbyterian Church since 1960, he served as a deacon, was on several committees and taught a High School Sunday School class.



An avid golfer at Colonial Country Club, which he joined in 1958; he won the clubs championship in 1965 and was runner up in 1968. In 1993 he won the state seniors 70 & over championship. Over the course of his years of golfing he had 12 hole-in-ones.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Anne Newbill Morton. In 2007 he married Dorothy A. Bryce, who also preceded him in death.



He leaves two children, Evieanne Fogle of Cincinnati, Ohio and Read Morton of Holly Springs, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Fred Read Morton, Leighann Ray and George Timmons; great-grandchild Nolan Ray of Ashville, North Carolina.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time.



The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Belmont Village for their care of Mr. Morton and a special thanks to Rick and Marty Webb.



