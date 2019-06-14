Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Fred Grogan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Fred T. Grogan

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dr. Fred T. Grogan, the husband of the late Nancy Grogan, passed away in the early morning on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Born March 2, 1930, Dr. Frederick Grogan was the eldest son of Fred Turley Grogan Sr. and Louise Woodfin Grogan. Dr. Grogan trusted in Jesus Christ at the age of six and lived fully surrender to the Lord.



Dr. Grogan attended Rozelle and Bellevue Jr. High, graduating from Central High School. He pursued his bachelors and medical degree at the University of Tennessee. Dr. Grogan grew up attending Central Church where he met his love and partner, Nancy McCluney. They married his senior year of medical school on September 25, 1953. They celebrated 59 years of life and marriage, along with the joy of raising three daughters: Janet Olson, Ellen Olford, and Alise Farrell. He worked as a pediatric allergist at LeBonheur Children's Hospital and Allergy and Asthma Care, serving many families throughout the city of Memphis.



A life-long member and long-time elder at Central Church, Dr. Grogan stayed active in small group ministry, discipling young men and teaching God's Word. Dr. Grogan and his wife helped start up many departments at their church, including a singles ministry and new member courses. He authored health articles related to children's allergy and asthma. Dr. Grogan served on various boards throughout the years, including the Child Evangelism Fellowship. He was a founding board member of the Kirby Pines LifeCare Community.



Dr. Grogan was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Grogan, daughter, Janet Olson, and son-in-law, Steve Olson. He is survived by his sister, Catherine Latimer, wife of Dr. James Latimer, his daughters, Ellen and Alise, and their husbands, Dr. David Olford and Michael Farrell. Dr. Grogan also survived by his seven grandchildren: Eric Olson, Kevin Olson (Susan Olson), Lindsay Olford, Stephanie Olford, Sean Farrell (Meagan Farrell), Joshua Farrell, Rachel Farrell McCollough (Chandler McCollough), and great-grandson, Braxton Farrell. A man of deep faith, a loving father and grandfather, a thoughtful physician and teacher, he will be deeply missed by his family, church family, and friends.



He desires for all glory to go to Christ Jesus, his Lord, and Savior!



The visitation will take place at Memphis Funeral Home, Poplar Chapel, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, June 16th. Funeral Services will be held at Central Church on Monday, June 17th at noon. The family will receive friends and guests one hour prior to service time.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests for gifts to be sent to Olford Ministries International (4000 Riverdale Rd. Memphis, TN 38115), Central Church (2005 Winchester Blvd. Collierville, TN 38017), or LeBonheur Children's Hospital.