Frederick Miner, 84, of Memphis, passed away on July 20 from complications of COVID-19.



Fred graduated from Central High School and Tulane University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. He was in the US Army Reserves, reached the rank of Captain, and was a member of the Jewish War Veterans. Fred worked at American Finishing Company, Nylon Net Co., and Farber Brothers. He was a past President and current Treasurer of Sam Schloss B'nai B'rith Lodge and was a long-time volunteer at the Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab. In 2019 Fred and his wife were selected as Memphis Jewish Federation 70 Faces of Memphis and Shoham honorees. Fred was a devoted and active member of Baron Hirsch Congregation. He volunteered for the Chesed committee, called bingo for So-Shuls luncheons, and chaired a Lunch and Learn program for Torah study. Baron Hirsch recognized his dedication to the shul by presenting him with the 2010 Member of the Year Award.



Fred was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, a sports trivia aficionado, and an avid theater goer. He loved playing golf and solving crossword puzzles.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Dora Miner and by his brother Maurice. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Elaine Steinberg Miner, son Jeff (Larry McDonnell) of St. Louis, MO, daughters Dana (Ari) Greenberg of Marietta, GA and Tricia of Atlanta, GA; and his cherished grandchildren Ilyse Greenberg and Sam Greenberg of Marietta, GA.



A graveside service for immediate family only will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Baron Hirsch Congregation, 400 South Yates Road, Memphis, TN 38120 or to Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab, 36 Bazeberry Road, Cordova, TN 38018

