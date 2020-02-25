|
Frederick R. Bost, 87, of Memphis, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home, February 23, 2020.
Mr. Bost was born in Memphis to Frederick A Bost and Margaret K Hayden, December 19, 1932. He was raised by his mother, grandmother, Tommye Pearce Hayden, and uncle, Fred Clyde Hayden. All now deceased. Mr. Bost graduated Catholic High School and was a member of the US Navy Reserve from 1951-1958. He married June Lee White, the 'girl that grew up across the railroad tracks' from him, March 10, 1956. Mr. Bost spent the last 30 years of his career as a manager with National Mortgage Company, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed fishing and bowling with his wife and building and flying gas-powered model airplanes with his son many years ago.
Mr. Bost was preceded in death by his wife in 1990, and his brother, Jimmy Holland, in 2001, both of Memphis. He is survived by his son, Kurt W. Bost of Atlanta.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 27 from six o'clock in the evening until eight o'clock in the evening at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue. Mr. Bost will be laid to rest next to his wife privately on Friday.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 25, 2020